In-demand Athletic Club forward Nico Williams has spoken publicly regarding his future at the club.

The 22-year-old turned heads over the summer with his starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 win, notching two goals and an assist and being named in the Team of the Tournament as La Roja went all the way.

That followed on from a 2023/24 campaign in which Williams registered eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions, helping Bilbao finish fifth in La Liga and win the Copa del Rey.

Naturally, that sort of form caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona just a handful of those linked to the winger.

Italian giants Juventus are also now reportedly showing an interest.

Nico Williams addresses transfer speculation

Williams, of course, stayed put at Athletic Club and currently has one goal and one assist to his name in nine appearances across all competitions, with the Basque side sixth in La Liga and 11th in the Europa League.

But speculation continues to follow the youngster, forcing him to now speak out and affirm his loyalty to his boyhood club.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Williams told El Mundo when asked about transfer possibilities (via Sky Sports).

“The [Athletic Bilbao] fans are very happy that I’m staying here and I’m very happy to be here.

“Bilbao is my home, I want to continue enjoying it and the truth is that I’m very happy. I’ve always had things very clear and I think people see that.

“I think I’m doing really well and trying to take Athletic to the top in Spain and in Europe, with that [Europa League] final in San Mames that excites us so much. That’s the only thing that matters now.

“In the end, you have to live with it (transfer talk). Football works like this, with many interests from clubs, the media, the players… and there is always noise.

“It is neither bad nor good, it is what it is and it does not affect my performance. I continue doing the same job that I have done until now.”

