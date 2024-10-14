Panathinaikos’ heartfelt gesture to support George Baldock’s family after his tragic death

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Panathinaikos are reportedly set to pay the full salary of George Baldock, who tragically passed away last week, showing a compassionate gesture towards his family.

The right-back, who had recently joined the Greek club from Sheffield United, was found unresponsive in a communal pool in Athens. Despite quick efforts by emergency services, Baldock could not be revived.

Following his untimely death, tributes flowed in from across the football world. Notably, the Greece national team dedicated their goal against England at Wembley to Baldock, as a heartfelt gesture to honour his memory.

His sudden passing has left the football community in shock, with many reflecting on his contribution to the sport.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos have gone one step ahead to show empathy, making a remarkable gesture towards the family of the deceased.

According to Tribuna, the Greek club are considering paying out Baldock’s entire contract to support his fiancé and one-year-old son.

Additionally, the club is planning to hold a charity match in 2025 to further assist the family during this difficult time.

George Baldock’s legacy at Sheffield United

George Baldock was a key figure at Sheffield United after joining from MK Dons in 2017. As a dynamic right-back, Baldock quickly established himself as a vital part of the Blades’ defence with his relentless work rate, defensive tenacity, and ability to contribute to attacking plays.

He was a crucial component of Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League in 2019, thriving under Chris Wilder’s unique 3-5-2 system, which allowed him to make overlapping runs and provide width.

Baldock’s consistent performances helped the club achieve an impressive ninth-place finish in their first season back in the top flight. He made over 200 appearances for the Blades, scoring 6 and assisting 16.