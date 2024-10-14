Real Madrid’s insane line up if they land ambitious transfer targets from Liverpool, Arsenal & more

(Photos by Alex Pantling, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Real Madrid reportedly have some big names on their list of transfer targets at the moment, including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal star William Saliba.

It’s a particularly worrying situation for Liverpool as their star right-back Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, meaning we could just be a few months away from Real being able to snap up the England international on a free transfer.

This would be a huge blow for Liverpool, while Arsenal also surely can’t afford to lose a vital player like Saliba, and there’s also been talk of another potential free transfer swoop for Alphonso Davies, who still hasn’t signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are understood to be relaxed about the Saliba to Real Madrid stories at the moment, but it will surely be one to watch, while AS also report that Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be another name on their agenda, which perhaps makes sense as Aurelien Tchouameni’s future at the Bernabeu also doesn’t seem entirely certain.

Real Madrid line up with transfers of Saliba and Alexander-Arnold

See below for the stunning new-look Real Madrid XI we could see in action next season if Los Blancos were to land all their targets, with an almost entirely new back four as Alexander-Arnold, Davies and Saliba would come in to form a formidable back line, with protection from Rodri in midfield…

Carlo Ancelotti already boasts world class names like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in his squad, so to add players of this calibre as well would be something pretty special, matching even those great Galactico teams of the past that contained all-time greats like Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo, and later Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid have a pull like few other clubs in world football, so this will surely be a worry for Liverpool and Bayern fans in particular, though Saliba and Rodri’s futures are probably a bit more under control.

Liverpool are also facing a challenging few months as they surely also need to get their act together with new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.