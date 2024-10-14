Chelsea star has transfer interest from Real Madrid that is expected to heat up

Chelsea's Reece James has been linked with Real Madrid (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea right-back Reece James reportedly has some interest from Real Madrid which could heat up again soon, according to Simon Phillips.

The Chelsea captain has struggled with fitness problems in recent times, meaning he’s barely featured for much of the last year or more, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that this means his long-term future at Stamford Bridge is in some doubt.

According to Phillips, there is concern behind the scenes at Chelsea about James’ ongoing fitness problems, with the 24-year-old’s absence also putting a lot of strain on youngster Malo Gusto, who is probably playing more games than many would have expected or wanted at this age.

James has been linked with Barcelona in a report from Football Transfers, and it seems Real Madrid could also be an option for the England international, according to Phillips’ report.

Reece James transfer: Should Chelsea cash in?

Chelsea fans will surely have split opinions on this situation, with James undoubtedly a world class performer when he’s fit and available, but his inability to stay fit is clearly something that needs to be factored in.

It will be interesting to see if James can return soon and get a run of games going, but one imagines it would be seriously tempting for the west London giants’ board to accept reasonable offers if they come in.

As noted by Football Transfers, there is the feeling that James might benefit from playing in a warmer climate and in a less physically demanding league in order to prolong his career and avoid more of these injury problems in the long run.

Chelsea would also have the chance to make pure profit from the sale of a homegrown player, as they did with others like Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, who have both left in the last two summers.

Fans won’t want to see more academy graduates moved on, but it’s hard to avoid in the modern game, with the rules being as they are, and the punishments potentially very severe.