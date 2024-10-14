Chelsea rival Arsenal & Manchester City for potential €50million transfer

Samuele Ricci in action for Torino against AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester City, as reported exclusively by CaughtOffside last week.

The talented Italy international has really caught the eye of late and it seems there is growing interest in his services as Chelsea are now also mentioned alongside AC Milan as suitors in a report from Milan Live.

Chelsea had to sell Conor Gallagher in the summer, so there’s perhaps a case for them bringing in another midfielder in the near future, though it remains to be seen if Ricci would be happy to go to Stamford Bridge just to find himself behind Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the pecking order.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Ricci would likely cost around €50m to sign from Torino, so it remains to be seen if Chelsea will realistically spend that kind of money on a player who wouldn’t necessarily be a regular starter due to there already being plenty of quality in that area of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Samuele Ricci transfer: Will Chelsea, Arsenal or Man City sign him?

City perhaps have the greatest need for Ricci at the moment purely due to the fact that Rodri’s long-term injury is such a serious concern and blow to Pep Guardiola’s side’s title hopes.

The 23-year-old might not be so keen, however, on just being brought in as temporary cover for another player who will surely go straight back into the first XI when he returns to full fitness, which could perhaps lead him to look at Arsenal as a better long-term option.

Even if the Gunners don’t urgently need Ricci now, they have Jorginho and Thomas Partey both coming towards the ends of their contracts.

Ricci could be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Jorginho in particular, while Declan Rice could probably adjust his role to replace Partey, while Mikel Merino could complete a very impressive-looking midfield three.