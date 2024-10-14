Man United approached impressive Bundesliga manager before deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag

Sebastian Hoeness during a Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart - (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly approached Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness over replacing Erik ten Hag as their manager during the summer.

However, the highly-regarded German tactician is said to have turned the Red Devils down, and they ended up sticking with Ten Hag instead, according to a report from Sport Bild.

Hoeness has done tremendous work with Stuttgart and was also eyed by Chelsea before they hired Enzo Maresca, according to what Fabrizio Romano told us in his exclusive column a few months ago.

It now seems pretty clear that United would have done well to hire someone like Hoeness as Ten Hag continues to struggle at Old Trafford, though it’s also fair to say this would have been a huge step up for the 42-year-old.

Hoeness may have impressed at Stuttgart, but he’s not particularly experienced, and the pressure at United would have been huge compared to what he’s been used to in his career so far.

Will Manchester United stick with Erik ten Hag?

Although United seemingly wanted Hoeness in the summer, he’s not one of the names being mentioned now as the Sun link five other candidates as potential Ten Hag replacements.

A new name in the frame seems to be former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, along with names we’ve seen a few times now, such as Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

Interestingly, it now surely seems that MUFC will again be patient with Ten Hag as they’ve not taken the opportunity of the international break to part ways with the former Ajax manager.

It’s been a pretty dire start to the season for the club, so fans will be wondering just how many more chances Ten Hag is going to get after being afforded plenty of time and a lot of money for new signings in almost two and a half years at Old Trafford now, with little sign of any meaningful progress with the team.