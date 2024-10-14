Tottenham star very likely to join Real Madrid this January or next summer as Spurs prepare for replacements

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham could soon face the departure of their standout right-back Pedro Porro, with reports suggesting he may leave as early as January or during the summer transfer window.

According to Inter Live, Real Madrid are eyeing Porro as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Pedro Porro likely to leave the club for Real Madrid very soon

The report claims that Tottenham are ‘very likely’ to lose Porro in the January transfer window or at the latest, the summer window.

Pedro Porro is likely to be tempted by a move, with him already expressing his readiness to wear the Madrid shirt and refusing to rule out a future move.

Since joining Tottenham from Sporting CP in January of last year, Porro has quickly established himself as a vital component of Ange Postecoglou’s side. Known for his dual capabilities in both defensive duties and offensive contributions, Porro has garnered recognition as one of the Premier League’s top full-backs. Last season, he showcased his talent by scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 35 league appearances.

Porro’s prior experience in La Liga, where he played for Girona and Real Valladolid, adds to his appeal for Madrid, as they look for a reliable and proven option to fill in for the injured Carvajal. The Spanish giants consider him an ideal fit and a strong alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His potential departure could leave a gap in Tottenham’s defence. However, Spurs appear to be proactively addressing this concern by scouting potential replacements. Among the candidates are Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan and Raoul Bellanova of Atalanta.

The club’s technical director Johan Lange, with guidance from former managing director Fabio Paratici, is reportedly spearheading efforts to bring one of these players to North London.

As Spurs brace for a potential transfer tussle with Madrid, the Liliywhites are taking proactive steps to ensure their right-back position remains a key strength in the squad.