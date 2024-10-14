Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde was on the verge of departing for Nottingham Forest or West Brom until Unai Emery intervened.

During the past two transfer windows, Lamare Bogarde was the target of strong attention from both Albion and Forest, but Emery made the decision to prevent any movement.

According to The Athletic, West Brom was waiting on Villa’s final approval when they attempted to take Bogarde on loan in January. However, Emery called off the transaction because of Bogarde’s versatility. Then, in the summer, Forest put up a £4million offer, but Villa again turned it down and gave the defender a new deal.

Bogarde, who is 20 years old, has already made four appearances this season across all competitions, including two in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Champions League.