Manager sends international gift to Steve Cooper ahead of Southampton clash

Leicester City have been handed something of a fitness boost as left-back Victor Kristiansen has been sent back early from international duty.

The Denmark international played in his country’s last game, but he picked up a booking which leaves him suspended for their next fixture, meaning the manager felt able to just send him home.

Kristiansen should then be back a bit earlier than expected for Leicester, while he’ll have a bit more rest as well due to missing a game.

This is a positive update for Leicester manager Steve Cooper as he prepares for his team to take on Southampton when the Premier League returns this weekend.

Victor Kristiansen boost for Leicester City ahead of Southampton clash

Kristiansen has been a key player for Leicester so far this season, and the club will need him fully fit and at his best if they are to have a chance of staying up.

LCFC won promotion from the Championship last term and were immediately dealt the blow of losing their manager, with Enzo Maresca leaving to take over at Chelsea.

It’s now surely going to be a challenge for Cooper to keep Leicester up, but he’ll be looking at experienced, proven players like Kristiansen to be a key part of that challenge.