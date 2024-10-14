Lucas Paqueta to leave West Ham for Real Madrid? (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to to Football Insider, West Ham is looking for Lucas Paqueta’s replacement in case the Brazilian is handed a lifetime ban.

This is in response to reports indicating that, should he be found guilty of any betting operations, the FA would like to place a lifelong ban on him.

The Hammers are reportedly preparing for a worst-case scenario decision already.

Following his 2022 transfer from Olympique Lyon to the Hammers, Paqueta has become one of the team’s most vital players.

He has played 93 games for West Ham so far, making 15 goals and dishing out 14 assists. This season, he has scored only two goals.

The 27-year-old’s game has been visibly affected by the investigations as his performances have not been up to par under Lopetegui this season.