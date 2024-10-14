(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

William Gallas believes Arsenal are ‘favourites at the moment’ to lift the Premier League title.

The Gunners have finished second to Manchester City in each of the last two seasons and are without a top-flight title since their 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign after seven games, sitting just one point adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Among Arsenal’s standout results are beating north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and drawing 2-2 away at Man City, coming within moments of picking up a victory despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Coming out of the October international break, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are all separated by just a single point.

William Gallas makes Arsenal title favourites

Indeed, Gallas believes the title race will come down to these three teams.

But the former Arsenal defender thinks his old club will have the edge, with Man City midfielder Rodri’s season-ending injury one key factor.

“Arsenal have shown a lot this season and that, alongside Rodri being injured for Manchester City, all the signs show that Arsenal are the favourites at the moment,” Gallas told Prime Casino.

“Liverpool will also be in the mix and it will be between those three clubs, but I do think that Arsenal will win the title this season having come so close in the last two years.

“Bukayo Saka is one player that has shown his confidence in saying Arsenal will win silverware, the key is to avoid drawing games at home like against Brighton.

“If they had won that game then they would be at the top going into this break and with teams like Liverpool and Manchester City around they will have to make sure they win those games.

“I think they can do that and win the title this year.”

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Saturday as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Meanwhile, Man City face Wolves away and Liverpool host Chelsea, both on Sunday.

