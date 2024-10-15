Good news for Arsenal, bad news for Liverpool as Real Madrid switch focus to €70m transfer

Alessandro Bastoni in action for Italy (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

There could reportedly be some good news for Arsenal but bad news for Liverpool as Real Madrid have switched their focus to Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni as a potential transfer target in defence.

Bastoni has shone for Inter and looks like he’d surely be a superb signing for a top club like Real Madrid, though he won’t come cheap as he’s linked with a possible move for as much as €70million or more in a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The Italy international has also been linked with Liverpool in recent times, as per the post on X below by journalist Francois Plateau, so it could be bad news for the Reds if a big name like Real get involved, as they have a history of getting the players they want…

??Liverpool have been tracking RB Leipzig’s Castello #Lukeba, Inter’s Alessandro #Bastoni, and Everton’s Jarrad #Branthwaite, and could make a last-minute bid for one if Joe #Gomez departs this week. The club won’t force Gomez, their longest-serving player, out — it’s up to the… — François Plateau (@francoisplateau) August 27, 2024

For Arsenal, though, it could be a relief to see Madrid looking at Bastoni as it perhaps suggests they’re not too confident of signing William Saliba from the Gunners any time soon.

Saliba is a hugely important player for Arsenal and it’s easy to imagine him being a star name for an elite club like Real Madrid as well, though Mikel Arteta surely needs to keep the France international if he is to have any hope of finally catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Alessandro Bastoni transfer: What does this mean for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal?

Bastoni could be set to have plenty of offers if he decides to leave Inter, as one imagines other top clubs might also join the race for his signature if he’s available for a reasonable price.

Real would do well to add him to their incredibly strong squad, as he’d likely be a fine alternative to Saliba, who will perhaps feel he has little reason to leave the Emirates Stadium at this time, while he’s also under contract there until 2027 anyway.

LFC surely need to do all they can to snap up someone like Bastoni, however, as Virgil van Dijk is heading towards the end of his contract and will need a long-term successor soon.