Newcastle United's English midfielder #10 Anthony Gordon (L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Newcastle United's English midfielder #23 Jacob Murphy (R) and Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on March 2, 2024.

Sweden international Alexander Isak aspires to be most paid player at Newcastle United, according to TalkSPORT.

At Newcastle United, Bruno Guimaraes, who makes almost £160,000 a week, presently holds that honor.

TalkSPORT goes on to say that, like Bruno, Isak would prefer a release clause in his contract.

The £100 million clause in place for the Brazilian is most likely the reason stayed at Newcastle during the summer. No team were willing to trigger that clause in June.

Newcastle are also close to announce the contract renewal of Anthony Gordon, with Isak soon to follow.

Isak is currently injured and has started the season very slow, scoring only one goal so far in Premier League for struggling Newcastle side.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea have expressed interest in his services but it looks like the Swede will be staying at Tyneside unless a record breaking offer arrives.