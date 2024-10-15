Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to make a new contract for star striker Alexander Isak one of their priorities following a summer transfer window in which he was linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Isak has been a star performer at St James’ Park and it makes sense that his form in the Premier League has attracted interest from those two London giants, both of whom arguably still look in need of a top signing up front like the Sweden international.

A report from the Independent stated that Isak was Arsenal’s top target up front back in May, though this never materialised, while Chelsea were reported to have enquired about the 25-year-old in a piece by the Athletic.

Now a report from the Shields Gazette claims that Newcastle are making new contracts for key players like Isak and also others like Anthony Gordon a priority for the months ahead.

This will no doubt be an interesting story to keep an eye on, as the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will surely be on alert for Isak again in the near future if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Alexander Isak transfer: Should he stay at Newcastle or move to Arsenal or Chelsea?

Isak is coming up to an important point of his career, with the next three or four years likely to be the real peak of his playing days, and he’ll want to ensure he’s winning major trophies.

While the Newcastle project is an exciting one, it would perhaps be a bit of a gamble to stay and place too much faith in them becoming a major force any time soon, with silverware surely far more likely at one of the aforementioned London giants.

Arsenal in particular really look like they’re on the right track under Mikel Arteta, and an elite centre-forward like Isak could be that missing link to help the team to glory at last.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also making progress under Enzo Maresca, and just need an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson to go back to being the kind of force they used to be.