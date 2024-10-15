Man United have gathered information on Real Madrid target should move to La Liga fail

Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The future of Alphonso Davies is still up in the air and it is now being reported that the left-back is a target for Man United should the defender decide to leave Bayern Munich next summer.

The Canadian star is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have not gone to plan so far. Bayern hope to bring the full-back back to the negotiating table before his current deal expires but if not, he is a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid have been monitoring Davies’ situation in Germany for months now and are viewed as the favourites to sign the Canadian international in 2025.

Man United have now joined the race for the left-back as the Premier League club have made the Bayern Munich star one of their desired targets for the 2025 summer transfer window and have already gathered information on the player, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The Manchester club do not consider themselves to have a good chance of landing the defender given the interest of Real Madrid but will be waiting to pounce should the La Liga club fail.

Man United need Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Left-back has been a problem area for Erik ten Hag and Man United over the last two seasons due to the constant injury issues of Luke Shaw.

The England international has yet to play for the Manchester club during the 2024/25 campaign and has proved to be too unreliable to be the Red Devils’ starting left-back from next season onwards.

Davies is regarded as one of the best in his position and would bring a lot to Man United should he complete a move to Old Trafford in 2025. The Canadian is likely to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid but should that fail, the 23-year-old could be the Premier League outfit’s left-back for many years to come.