Chelsea monitoring England international following previous transfer snub, Man United also in the mix

Angel Gomes in England training (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly continuing to monitor Lille midfielder Angel Gomes after holding talks with him in the past, though other clubs such as his former team Manchester United could also be in the mix for his signature.

The England international has done well to revive his career after previously failing to make it at Man Utd as a youngster, with the 24-year-old now a key player for Lille and impressing for his country as well.

According to Simon Phillips via Substack, Chelsea previously had the chance to sign Gomes when he first left United, though at the time there were some reservations from the Blues, while the player himself also felt Lille might be the better option for him.

Still, the report states that Chelsea are continuing to monitor Gomes, which doesn’t seem too surprising as he’s developed into a player who now looks like he could surely have a positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

Angel Gomes transfer: Will we see him join Chelsea or return to Man United?

Gomes now looks like he could have plenty of options if he decides to return to the Premier League, with a recent report from Give Me Sport also claiming that United were keen on re-signing him, while others like Tottenham and Newcastle United are also showing an interest.

It remains to be seen if Gomes will definitely be heading back to England, but it would surely be tempting for him to try coming back and proving a few people wrong over here after his previous struggles earlier in his career.

At the moment, Chelsea would probably be the more tempting option than United, though in fairness neither club quite looks like the major forces they used to be.

This CFC project at least seems to have some clear direction and purpose to it, however, with signs of improvement under current manager Enzo Maresca.

MUFC, meanwhile, are struggling under Erik ten Hag and a change of manager seems inevitable, though it still isn’t particularly clear that this new ownership has what it takes to turn the club around.