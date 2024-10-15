Arsenal have been told how to stop William Saliba from joining Real Madrid

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Football pundit Tony Cascarino has been told that Arsenal need to win trophies and be successful if they want to keep William Saliba at the club.

The Gunners defender is linked with a move to La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has become one of the best defenders in the world and has helped Mikel Arteta’s team in the last two seasons to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Gunners will have to fight hard to keep the French defender at the club who could have his head turned by interest from Real Madrid.

Cascarino feels that only Arsenal winning silverware would convince the defender to stay at the club as resisting the urge to join Real Madrid is too difficult to turn down when the Spanish giants come calling.

“There are vultures in football hanging over football clubs all the time to try to snatch their best players,” the former Premier League striker said on talkSPORT.

“There’s no bigger vulture than Real Madrid.

“Arsenal have to achieve that because Saliba is playing to the level of being a Real Madrid player but he’s got to be convinced that Arsenal are going to be a successful and winning team and challenging to win the Champions League because that’s what Real Madrid do so often.”

William Saliba has shown he is a world class defender

Saliba has shown his quality at the top level in the last few seasons, with the Frenchman contributing to Arsenal having the best defensive record in the Premier League last season.

Along with Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, the French defender has become a part of one of the best central defensive partnerships in world football.

The Gunners are edging closer to winning the league title but Pep Guardiola’s Man City side stand in their way.

Another Spanish giant, Barcelona, are interested in Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey and they are ready to offer the defensive midfielder a key role at the club.

Arteta and the North London club would now have to prove their substance in the league this season and in order to keep their best players and attract world class players at the club, they would have to make sure they win trophies and taste success.