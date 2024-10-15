Report: Aston Villa have entered the race to sign England international midfielder

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Aston Villa have shown interest in signing England and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

The Premier League club have enjoyed a great start to the new season under the leadership of manager Unai Emery.

They have managed to win both their matches in the Champions League and they are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League standings.

Their famous win against Bayern Munich has given them hope of a brighter future with the club ready to back Emery to make more additions to the squad.

Gomes is the latest player being eyed by the Premier League club and he could join as a free agent since his contract with the French club is expiring at the end of the season.

Villa have joined Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United in the race to sign the former Red Devils midfielder who has recently made his Three Lions debut under Lee Carsley.

Man United have scouted the midfielder recently and any club interested in a move to sign him would have to beat Erik ten Hag’s team for his signature.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have enquired about signing Villa striker Jhon Duran who is scoring goals for fun this season.

Gomes’ performances for England have shown that the player is good enough to play alongside the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer.

Aston Villa face competition to sign Angel Gomes

Clubs from Bundesliga and Serie A have also shown interest in signing the England midfielder but it all depends on who makes a move to sign him in the January transfer window.

Lille have the opportunity to sell him in January but if they fail to offload him in the winter, they would have to get ready to lose him for free in the summer transfer window.

Gomes’ arrival at the club could mean the end of Jacob Ramsey at Villa Park who could leave the Premier League club next year.

Aston Villa have been clever in the transfer market before and they are expected to operate in a similar manner moving forward under Emery.