Europeans giants will do anything to sign Man City’s Erling Haaland in 2025

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is said to be prepared to do anything to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland next summer or in 2026.

The Catalan club have made a positive start to the 2024/25 campaign as Hansi Flick’s side sit top of La Liga three points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski has played a huge role in this with the Polish forward producing 10 goals and two assists across Barca’s opening nine matches. The former Bayern Munich star looks back to his best under Flick’s guidance but the legendary striker turns 37 next year ahead of his contract expiring in 2026.

Laporta will need to replace Lewandowski during one of the next two summer transfer windows and the Barcelona president has his eye on Man City’s Erling Haaland.

According to SPORT, Laporta will do anything to bring the Norwegian superstar to Spain in 2025 or 2026 as the Barcelona president will want a big name as the face of his project after Real Madrid secured the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham over the previous two summers.

This would be an incredible acquisition for the Catalan outfit but they will need to get their finances in order to make it happen.

Would Man City’s Erling Haaland join Barcelona?

Haaland has said in the past that he wants to experience playing in many different leagues and La Liga is likely to be the next one.

Should Barcelona continue to grow the way they have been this season and with Real Madrid’s forward line already full of top talent, a move to Catalunya could be possible in 2026 for the Norway international.

Pep Guardiola is also expected to leave the Etihad Stadium by then, should he sign a one-year extension at the Premier League champions, which all plays into Barcelona’s hands.

This would be a major operation for Barca to pull off and a lot is uncertain, what isn’t, is that the Catalan club will become a force again in Europe should they acquire Haaland as the 24-year-old is a goalscoring machine.