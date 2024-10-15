Exclusive: Man United eyeing Chelsea star as one of four transfer targets for key position

Erik ten Hag to bring Ben Chilwell to Man United? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell their top transfer target as they explore the market for new signings in that area of their squad, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd also have a few other options they’re considering, such as Alphonso Davies, who is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.

However, Real Madrid are considered the front-runners in the race to sign Davies next summer, so United are particularly keen on Chilwell as he’s likely to be available this January after falling out of the first-team picture at Chelsea.

Despite the England international’s recent struggles at Stamford Bridge, with injuries and a loss of form seeing him fall down the pecking order, there are key figures inside Old Trafford who feel he could revive his career at the club, with an upgrade badly needed on another injury-prone and out-of-form player in the form of Luke Shaw.

Ben Chilwell transfer: Man United make Chelsea left-back their priority

One imagines most United fans won’t be that excited by Chilwell, but on his day he’s shown he can be a great player, and it might be that he still has it in him to get back to his best.

Davies would understandably appeal more, but there’s little point in trying to target the Canada international if he’s more or less made up his mind about moving to Madrid, which makes sense as a more tempting destination right now, given the numerous issues and problems at Old Trafford.

CaughtOffside understands that Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is also being considered by MUFC, who have a buy-back clause of around €20m for the Spaniard. Elsewhere, Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is another long-term appreciated player at the club.

Meanwhile, there will likely also be outgoings this January, with Casemiro and Antony not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and both likely to attract interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and also from their native Brazil.

Chilwell is United’s priority target for the winter, but he’s also anticipated to have interest from Juventus and others in Europe.