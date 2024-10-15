Liverpool ready to sell 25-year-old next summer despite key weeks ahead

Liverpool are ready to sell Caoimhin Kelleher (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool will allow goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club next summer despite the Merseyside club relying on the Ireland international over the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old is set to feature between the sticks at Anfield for very important fixtures such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen following the injury suffered by Alisson during the Reds’ last game against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian is expected to be out until the November international break, which will allow Kelleher the chance to impress potential clubs ahead of his exit from Liverpool in 2025.

With a contract expiring at Anfield in 2026 and the arrival of Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Irish goalkeeper is certain to leave Liverpool next summer. According to Football Insider, this will be the case, as the Merseyside club will allow the 25-year-old to join a new team ahead of the 2025/26 campaign in his pursuit of becoming a number one goalie.

The report states that Kelleher had been the subject of transfer interest from Nottingham Forest during the most recent transfer window but others will likely join the race if it is known that the Ireland star is for sale.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is ready for a starting Premier League role

Kelleher’s development at Liverpool has come to an end and the 25-year-old is ready to become a starting goalkeeper at a Premier League club. The Ireland star has learned from the best shot-stopper in the sport under Alisson and that has shown across recent seasons.

The Irishman has been very reliable whenever Liverpool have needed him and that will continue over the coming weeks in the absence of Alisson.

The Liverpool goalkeeper is good enough to be a starting Premier League goalkeeper but interest will not only come from England when the 25-year-old is put up for sale next summer.