Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Cheikhou Kouyate is undergoing a medical ahead of becoming a Leeds United player, according to reports.

Kouyate has been heavily linked with the Whites in recent days, with injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev leaving them extremely short in midfield.

There are still two-and-a-half months to wait before the opening of the January transfer window.

However, with Leeds fifth in the Championship table and three points adrift of the top two after nine games, Daniel Farke can ill afford to wait to find a replacement midfielder.

Kouyate’s move to Elland Road has been touch and go, with the 34-year-old at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground in recent days trying to push things through.

There finally appears to be a breakthrough, though, with Football Insider reporting that Kouyate is at last undergoing a medical after Leeds decided against alternative options.

What Cheikhou Kouyate will bring to Leeds United

Kouyate will bring immense experience to the Leeds United midfield.

A 92-time Senegal international and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner, he is a veteran of 291 Premier League games for Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest combined.

Kouyate also played 206 times across all competitions for Belgian giants Anderlecht between 2009 and 2014, winning four league titles and three Super Cups.

Always known for being an aggressive midfielder, Kouyate averaged 3.07 tackles and 2.32 fouls per 90 minutes during his two Premier League seasons with Nottingham Forest between 2022 and 2024 before his contract expired in the summer.

Leeds will hope Kouyate can hit the ground running quickly despite his extended period without a club.

The Whites are preparing for a vital promotion clash against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United this weekend, with the Blades currently sitting in the second automatic spot.

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images