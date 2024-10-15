Chelsea star Ben Chilwell offered lifeline by European giants after struggles this season

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Italian giants Napoli are interested in signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell.

The English defender is considered surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by manager Enzo Maresca and he has made it clear that the left-back has no future at the club.

Marc Cucurella is the first choice left-back at the club now and Chilwell has only featured in one game all season which was the Carabao Cup match against Barrow.

The 27-year-old defender was made available for sale by Chelsea in the summer transfer window but a move away from the club failed to materialise for the former Leicester City defender.

Antonio Conte, Premier League winner with Chelsea in the past, is now ready to offer Chilwell an escape route out of Stamford Bridge with the Italian manager a fan of the Blues defender.

Chilwell is not the only Chelsea defender linked with a move away from the club. Club captain Reece James is being targeted by Real Madrid.

A loan move in the January transfer window could take Chilwell to Italy for a new adventure where he could get the opportunity to play alongside former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and former Brighton player Billy Gilmour.

Premier League clubs have also shown interest in signing Chilwell but the player may prefer a move away from England to get his career back on track.

Ben Chilwell is struggling to get playing time at Chelsea

Chilwell is upset with how things are going at Chelsea and that could offer Manchester United the opportunity to revive interest in him.

Conte has turned around the fortunes of Napoli this season after taking them to the top of the league following their tenth placed finish last season.

The Italian tactician has shown how his influence can resurrect the career of a player, just like it was with Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan in the past and with McTominay at Napoli now.