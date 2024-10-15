Chelsea identify their new signing ahead of the January transfer window

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are looking to make a defensive addition to the squad in the January transfer window.

They are busy identifying their transfer targets and the Blues are willing to make a move for a player who can play as a centre-back as well as provide cover in the right-back position.

The Premier League giants have done well this season under the leadership of Italian manager Enzo Maresca.

They are currently in the top four of the Premier League and their form in the cup competitions have been impressive.

Maresca has managed to assemble a competitive squad at the club which is full of creative and attacking options. However, there is a need for a defender in the squad who can play in a number of different positions.

Chelsea have struggled this season with the fitness issues of captain Reece James and his injury prone nature may force them to sign a defender who can provide cover in the right-back position.

In 11 games in all competitions this season, Chelsea have conceded 12 goals which shows that they are weak at the back and their attacking quality cannot be matched by their defensive ability.

Due to James being out injured, work load has increased for Malo Gusto and the Blues are ready to address that concern in the January transfer window.

It is surprising to see Chelsea look for exactly the kind of player they had in their squad, Trevoh Chalobah.

Enzo Maresca made a mistake letting Trevoh Chalobah leave

They loaned out the defender to Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window as Maresca had no plans to use the defender.

Keeping him at the club would have solved a huge problem for the Blues but they made another transfer decision that raised a few eyebrows.

Chelsea are also monitoring England international Angel Gomes who has performed well for the Three Lions and Lille this season.