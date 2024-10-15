Ben Chilwell in action for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace and Fulham have expressed interest in out-of-favour Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell. He is deemed surplus to requirements under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Over the summer, Maresca attempted to negotiate Chilwell’s departure, but no potential buyers showed interest in making an offer.

If Chilwell were to sign with Palace in January, he would face off against Tyrick Mitchell for a spot in Glasner’s starting lineup.

Fulham meanwhile are in search for Antonee Robinson competition and believe they have good chance of signing the 27-year-old who would prefer to stay in London.

Chilwell joined Chelsea in 2020, but his impact has been mainly lackluster due to a string of injuries and extended stints out of the starting lineup. Marc Cucurella has been preferred over the England international since new manager arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell has been unhappy with his lack of playing time in West London. The 27-year-old may go on loan with the option to buy at the conclusion of the season.