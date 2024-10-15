West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has failed to take the opportunity to rule out a potential transfer to AC Milan after being asked about recent rumours.

The Mexico international was seen as an exciting signing for the Hammers when he first joined from Ajax, but it’s probably fair to say that some fans wouldn’t be totally against seeing him sold if the money was right.

Alvarez was perhaps asked about his West Ham future following a recent report from MilanLive.it, which claimed Milan were keen on a potential swap deal for the player, involving former Chelsea ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Alvarez could well be tempted to make the step up to a big club like Milan, with the 26-year-old perhaps likely to fare better in the slower pace of the Italian game than he has in the Premier League.

Edson Alvarez doesn’t rule out AC Milan transfer

When asked about his future by TV Azteca Deportes, Alvarez said: “Let’s see, if you are in this environment, rumours will exist, both for you and for us. And well, I think that, as they said, it means that you are doing things well, that they are turning their attention to you,” he said.

“I just use it to my advantage. In the sense of continuing to do what I am doing, trying to improve and well, increase my confidence.”

It seems Alvarez is quite happy to see reported interest from bigger clubs, and he was not particularly desperate to shut the speculation down or commit to his current employers, so this might make some West Ham fans a bit uneasy.

At the same time, perhaps some WHUFC supporters will feel the club could do with an upgrade on Alvarez anyway, with that rumoured swap deal involving Loftus-Cheek perhaps an ideal piece of business if it can actually be done.