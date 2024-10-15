“A big bag of sh*t!” – Man Utd legends condemn “scandalous” decision by new ownership

Ex-Man Utd forward Eric Cantona. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Eric Cantona has blasted Manchester United for ending Sir Alex Ferguson’s agreement to be a club ambassador.

Ferguson ended a legendary 26-year spell as manager in 2013 after winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among a host of other major honours.

That was enough to arguably establish himself as the greatest figure in club history and arguably the greatest-ever club football manager.

The Scotsman then quickly signed an agreement to become a global ambassador for the Red Devils soon after, remaining in the position ever since.

However, that agreement — worth £2m per year according to The Mirror — has now been terminated by Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos as they attempt to cut United’s running costs.

Eric Cantona fumes at Man Utd’s Alex Ferguson decision

The news of Ferguson’s departure is likely to further rile up a Man Utd fanbase already unhappy at their side’s shocking start to the 2024/25 season.

Erik ten Hag’s men are currently languishing in 14th in the Premier League with just eight points on the board after seven games, while they’ve drawn both of their Europa League matches against FC Twente and Porto.

As a result, Ten Hag now finds himself under immense pressure to save his job.

But it’s not just the fans disappointed to see Ferguson leave.

Indeed, club legend Eric Cantona — a defining figure of Ferguson’s early successes in the 1990s — has blasted Man Utd’s decision, stating the 82-year-old should be given free rein at the club for the rest of his life.

“Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do anything he wants at the club until the day he dies,” Cantona wrote in an Instagram post also liked by fellow Man Utd great Patrice Evra.

“Such a lack of respect. It’s totally scandalous. Sir Alex Ferguson will be my boss forever! And I throw them all in a big bag of sh*t!”

Top photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images