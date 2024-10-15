Erik ten Hag given brutal deadline by Man United to save his Old Trafford career

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has only two games to save his job at the club.

The report has mentioned that if Man United lose their next two games against Brentford in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Europa League, Ten Hag will be sacked by the club.

The pressure is increasing day by day on the Dutch manager at Old Trafford after his team’s disastrous start to the new season.

In ten games in all competitions, the Red Devils have only managed to win three games.

Their current position of 14th in the league is far from what the club had expected at the start of the season after investing in their squad heavily in the summer transfer window.

Man United are reportedly considering a number of managers to replace Ten Hag at the club with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic also a part of the list of potential candidates to replace the under-fire Dutch manager.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been linked with the big job at Old Trafford as uncertainty surrounding the future of Ten Hag increases.

Despite winning two trophies during his time at the club, Ten Hag’s form in the Premier League and Europe has been a huge cause of concern.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the league last season and currently they are 14th after making their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Last season’s exit from the Champions League in the group stage which included teams like Galatasaray and Copenhagen was a sign of things to come.

Pressure is mounting on Man United boss Erik ten Hag

New signings and investment in the squad have not helped turnaround the fortunes of the club and poor recent results against FC Porto and Aston Villa have worked massively against Ten Hag.

As per the report, the Dutch manager’s failure to get positive results in the next two matches will cost him his job.

After the club showed faith in the manager in the summer, he has failed to live up to their expectations and the club’s poor form and the negativity surrounding the organisation is adding fuel to the fire.

Ten Hag has a chance to change his team’s dismal form in the next match against Brentford at home but a tough away encounter in Europe next, against former manager Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side will come as a huge test to the struggling Red Devils.