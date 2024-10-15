Erik ten Hag ready to make surprising call for Man United’s match against Brentford

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could decide to use Jonny Evans as a left-back when they face Brentford.

The Red Devils will be without a number of defenders for their match against Thomas Frank’s Brentford side.

Left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still out with fitness issues while Noussair Mazraoui and Harry Maguire have joined Leny Yoro on the sidelines.

Erik ten Hag will be without five defenders for the club’s next match against the Eagles and the Dutch manager is ready to make the big call of playing Evans in the left-back position.

Ten Hag is not a popular figure in the dressing room at the moment with the players not happy with his decision to take off Marcus Rashford against Porto in the Europa League.

Not only among the players but also among the fans, Ten Hag is facing a difficult time at the moment.

Man United are currently 14th in the league and they desperately need results to go their way or it could cost Ten Hag his job at Old Trafford.

They are falling behind in the race for the top four every week and a bad result against Brentford could increase pressure on the players and the manager.

The Red Devils also have the option of playing Lisandro Martinez in the left-back position with Evans being deployed in the heart of the defense along with Matthijs de Ligt.

Diogo Dalot is expected to play in his favoured right-back position in a match that Man United are desperate to win.

Man United are without a win in their last five games in all competitions and their home encounter against Brentford next in the Premier League is a match they cannot afford to lose.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has some big calls to make

The Red Devils have received a major blow with new signing Mazraoui undergoing a heart procedure which will keep him out of action for weeks.

Evans’ performance against Aston Villa would have encouraged the manager though with the player showing his quality and experience at the age of 36.

The return of Victor Lindelof is another positive for the Dutch manager, who could use the Sweden international as a right-back, which would them move Dalot to the left-back position.

At a time when his job is at stake, there is not much room for Ten Hag to make mistakes.

He would need his defense to keep the Brentford attack quiet who have made it a habit of scoring early goals in the Premier League this season.