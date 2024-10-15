Gabriel Jesus in action for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has admitted that there could be some doubt over the future of Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium due to the club’s plans to seal the transfer of a new forward next summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts went through some of the issues Jesus has encountered in his time at the Emirates Stadium, with the Brazil international looking low on confidence as his slightly chaotic style of play no longer seems suited to what Mikel Arteta’s side are trying to do.

Kai Havertz is now very clearly ahead of Jesus in the pecking order, even though he’s arguably not really a striker, with the Germany international flourishing in that position as time has gone on.

If another striker is brought in, it would make sense that that would spell the end of Jesus’ Arsenal career, though Watts notes that he still expects the former Manchester City man to have a key role to play in Arteta’s squad this season.

Gabriel Jesus transfer: Could this be his last season at Arsenal?

“Gabriel Jesus is clearly struggling for confidence right now. You can see that by the way he’s playing. He’s thinking about things too much and taking too many touches when he’s in possession,” Watts said.

“When Jesus is at his best he does things off the cuff. He creates chaos with his movement and his work rate. But right now he’s bringing more confusion than chaos with his play.

“I think there’s certainly a chance this could be his final season at the club, but obviously that is a decision that will be taken in the summer should any suitable offers arrive.

“I do expect Arsenal to bring in a forward and that would limit Jesus’ chances further. He’s way behind Kai Havertz now in the pecking order and it’s tough to see him turning that round at present given the form of both players.

“But whatever happens he still has a big part to play this season.

“Arsenal are going to need Jesus, so it’s crucial they help him improve and find his confidence again because if they can do that then they have a player who has the quality to still have a major say on this campaign.”