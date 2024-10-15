Exclusive: Arsenal will get close look at 22-year-old who fits Arteta & Edu transfer profile

Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with Arsenal recently and they will be able to have a close up view of his talents on Tuesday night when Shakhtar Donetsk visit the Emirates in the Champions League.

Sudakov’s stock is rising fast, with clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool all said to be interested in the attacking midfielder.

It’s too early to say whether Arsenal will actually make a move for the 22-year-old, but it’s no surprise to see him mentioned as a potential target for the club.

He fits the profile that Mikel Arteta and Edu like and plays in an area where Arsenal will look to strengthen over the next few windows.

Sudakov likes to get forward from midfield and operate in the No.10 role, but he can also play deeper and with Thomas Partey and Jorginho expected to move on at the end of the season and Mikel Merino approaching his 30s, Arsenal will be looking to add some fresh blood to their midfield options.

Georgiy Sudakov to Arsenal transfer links make sense but could he be another Mykhailo Mudryk?

They will know, however, due to their highly publicised chase of Mykhailo Mudryk, that Shakhtar are not an easy club to do business with.

So if they do decide to pursue Sudakov, they will be aware that he would not come cheap and Mudryk’s struggles since joining Chelsea show how big a step in class it is when moving from Ukraine to the Premier League.

That should certainly be a warning to any interested parties.

