Liverpool boosted by injury update as talented forward set to return soon

Liverpool star Jayden Danns coming on for Alexis Mac Allister (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Last season was a memorable one for Liverpool forward Jayden Danns but the 18-year-old has been unable to continue his progress at the Premier League club this season due to a serious injury.

Danns burst onto the scene at Anfield last season as he made five first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp. The highlight of these was the Reds’ FA Cup clash with Southampton at Anfield, in which the forward netted a brace to send the Merseyside outfit through to the quarter-finals.

There are high hopes for Danns amongst those at Liverpool and that was shown in May when the Englishman signed a new long-term contract.

With Arne Slot arriving at Liverpool, Danns would have hoped to have used pre-season to impress the Dutch coach whilst several of the senior players were away on international duty; however, that did not play out as the youngster suffered a stress fracture in his back.

The 18-year-old has missed the entire campaign so far but according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Danns is set to return to action soon.

Jayden Danns set to return to Liverpool action soon

According to the Liverpool journalist, Danns has been given the green light to step up his recovery with the club’s under-21s squad. His training load is being gradually increased before he returns to action with Barry Lewtas’ side.

This will be a big boost for all involved at Liverpool as the youngster is a lethal goalscorer having netted 29 goals across 47 matches for the Merseyside club across all age groups.

Danns will get the chance to join Slot’s training sessions upon his return but it remains to be seen if the new Reds coach trusts the 18-year-old as much as Klopp did when it comes to first-team minutes.