Kylian Mbappe edited out of Real Madrid promo amid police enquiry

Kylian Mbappe edited out of Real Madrid picture (Via Real Madrid/Adidas)

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been edited out of a promotional picture for the club, with a deleted picture by Jude Bellingham appearing on social media and raising a few eyebrows.

As reported by Get French Football News, citing Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, the timing of this couldn’t really be worse for Mbappe as police have begun an investigation into an alleged rape that took place at a hotel the player was staying at recently, even if he hasn’t been the subject of any direct allegations himself.

Mbappe is one of the best footballers on the planet and a big-name signing for Los Blancos this summer, joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in one of the most exciting deals of the entire transfer window.

So for Real Madrid to then decide to remove him from this promotional image seems very strange, but you can see the before and after photos below…

The above picture has now been deleted, and replaced by the one below…

Kylian Mbappe edited out of Real Madrid photo, so what’s going on?

This certainly doesn’t seem to be looking too good for Mbappe, though the former PSG man has come out publicly to laugh off some of the speculation about him.

It may be, in that case, that his removal from this image relates to something else, but there will undoubtedly be plenty of fans wondering what’s going on and hoping for some kind of explanation as soon as possible.

According to French Football News, there’s some implication that Mbappe himself might think PSG are behind some of these stories circulating, with the 25-year-old not on the best terms with his former club since leaving the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has been injured recently and will no doubt be hoping he can quickly return and do his talking on the pitch.