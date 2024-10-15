Liverpool ready to consider allowing star player to leave if they receive a big offer

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to entertain interest in goalkeeper Alisson Becker at the end of the season.

Following the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the club next season after his loan spell at Valencia, Alisson’s future at the club has come into question.

Liverpool received offers from the Saudi Pro League for the Brazilian goalkeeper but kept their star man at the club.

However, his season has been hampered by injuries and now the Reds could consider the sale of the reliable goalkeeper if they receive a big offer for him.

Alisson is not the only Liverpool star who is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Mohamed Salah, who has entered the final year of his contract at the club has been linked with a move to MLS side San Diego, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is attracting interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite the club’s fantastic form on the pitch, they are dealing with some critical issues off the pitch with some of their players facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

Alisson’s injury issues have become a huge cause of concern for the club with the Brazilian star missing 40 games in the last five season due to fitness issues.

Having already invested in a new goalkeeper, Georgian international Mamardashvili, the Premier League giants will be looking to consider the sale of Alisson if they receive a big offer for him.

Alisson Becker has been a pillar of the Liverpool team

His time at Anfield has been hugely successful with the Brazilian international being one of their key players under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson has contributed greatly to their success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The goalkeeper is currently out injured and he is expected to miss big games against Chelsea, Arsenal, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

With a back up plan already in place to replace him, the club could consider offers for him in the summer.

His current deal at the club expires in 2027 which could help the Reds to demand a huge fee for the 32-year-old goalkeeper.