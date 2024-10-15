Fact from the international break shows why Liverpool are Premier League contenders

Can Arne Slot lead Liverpool to the Premier League title? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made a very positive start to life under their new head coach Arne Slot yet still, football fans are not sure whether the Reds can be considered Premier League title contenders alongside Man City and Arsenal.

The Dutch coach’s team sit top of the league standings after seven games with six wins and have won all their matches in the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup.

Tougher tests lie ahead for Liverpool over the coming weeks and by the end of this period, it will be known whether the Merseyside club are title contenders or not.

An argument for Slot’s team being in the race is the fact that a lot of them were part of the Reds’ title run last season and they also have experience of winning things, unlike Arsenal. The Merseyside club’s dressing room is also full of leaders and that was evident over the international break as seven Liverpool players captained their countries.

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah all had the armband on for their countries at some point over the last two weeks, states Anfield Edition.

Slot will now be hoping they all return to Liverpool fully healthy as the Reds prepare for the visit of Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool are Premier League title contenders

Although a new manager rarely comes in and wins a Premier League title during his first season, Slot can do that during the current campaign due to the squad Jurgen Klopp left the Dutch coach.

Liverpool are equipped in every area of the pitch and they seem to be learning the way their new head coach wants to play quickly, which should have been expected given the intelligence and level of the players at Anfield.

Things are not perfect at Liverpool, but that is the same for Man City and Arsenal, therefore, it is hard to say that the Merseyside club are not title contenders for the 2024/25 campaign.