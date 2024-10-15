Liverpool star is likely to stay at the club after getting impressed with manager Arne Slot

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are confident of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club.

The English defender faces an uncertain future at the club after entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Speculation have started over the future of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk who have all been linked with a move away from the club.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a move for the Liverpool right-back while Salah has been linked with a move to the MLS.

However, TBR Football have claimed that the 26-year-old defender is going to stay at the club after starting talks for a new contract at Anfield.

As per the report, the Liverpool star will put pen to paper on a new deal before the Christmas this year.

Timing is key for the Reds as the Liverpool defender will be able to indulge in talks with other clubs in January and his contract situation would allow him to negotiate a pre-contract agreement.

Liverpool have offered him a huge contract at the club and his new wages would make him the highest paid English player in the Premier League and put him on par with Salah at the club.

Alexander-Arnold had told the club that he would need time to see how the experience of playing under new manager Arne Slot would feel like and after getting impressed by the Dutch manager’s style of play, he is ready to reject offer from Real Madrid to stay at the Premier League club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in fine form this season

It would be a major boost for Slot and the Reds who cannot afford to lose the 26-year-old defender who is in the form of his life.

The England international has helped the Merseyside club to win six out of their first seven matches in the Premier League this season and two out of their two matches in the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold is entering the peak age of his career and he is crucial to Liverpool’s future.