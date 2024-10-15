“They could even loan him out” – New Man United signing tipped to leave in a loan move

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Premier League star Paolo Di Canio has claimed that new Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee could be loaned out by the club.

The Dutch attacker joined the Premier League giants in the summer transfer window but his performances have been disappointing.

Since scoring in the opening match of the season against Fulham, the former Bologna attacker has failed to find the net and his lack of goals have caused the Red Devils to suffer in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Di Canio has claimed that the Netherlands international is too slow for the Premier League and Erik ten Hag’s team could consider loaning him out after signing him just a few months ago.

It would be a remarkable move by the Premier League club if that happens, more so than the fact that they are considering the appointment of former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel if they sack Ten Hag.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Di Canio said, as reported by GOAL:

“I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United. They’ve been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who’s a bit too slow for the Premier League. Perhaps he’ll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30% fewer fouls.

“In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, and then there’s Rashford who can play as a striker. He’d be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic. Zirkzee isn’t a devastating scorer, he’s not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well.”

The former Italian player has backed Zirkzee to move away from Old Trafford and join Juventus.

It would take him back to Serie A where he enjoyed success with Bologna and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Joshua Zirkzee needs more time to settle at Man United

Not only Zirkzee but the whole Man United team and manager Ten Hag have struggled to perform this season.

They have only scored five goals in the league this season, only Southampton have scored fewer goals.

Their consistent struggles have put Ten Hag’s job in danger at the club with the Dutch manager reportedly being given a deadline by the club to turn things around or face the sack.

It is too early to make conclusions on Zirkzee’s signing but the Dutchman has done nothing to show that he is going to be a hit at Old Trafford.