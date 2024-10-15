Man United monitoring contract situations of Bayern Munich duo states reliable Sky reporter

Man United have an eye on Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United are monitoring the contract situations of Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane as the Premier League club eye a move for the two German stars in 2025.

Sane’s contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season, while Goretzka’s current deal comes to an end in 2026. This could see both leave Bayern Munich next summer with the German giants receiving a transfer fee for just the midfielder.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man United will strengthen their squad with another defensive midfielder in January and the reporter states that the Manchester club could even move for Goretzka then.

However, the 29-year-old would like to remain in Germany until at least the summer, despite not being an important player for Vincent Kompany so far this season.

As for Sane, the winger’s minutes at Bayern have also been reduced since the arrivals of both the Belgian coach and Michael Olise, who has made a very impressive start to life in Bavaria. Nevertheless, the German star is talking to the Bundesliga giants over a new contract beyond 2025 but that could change should his game time remain the same.

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Man United could be a factor in Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka moving to Old Trafford

Heading into Man United’s match with Brentford this weekend, Erik ten Hag’s role as manager is still under threat and it is being reported that Thomas Tuchel is a candidate to replace the Dutch coach at Old Trafford should he get the sack.

The former Chelsea manager coached the German duo at Bayern Munich last season and brought the best out of Sane, who produced 10 goals and 13 assists across 42 games for the Bundesliga side.

Tuchel would certainly play a part in Man United acquiring the Bayern stars next summer but there is a lot of moving parts in this transfer story for it to be taken seriously at present.