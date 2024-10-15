According to former scout Mick Brown, Manchester United are lining up a move for German manager Thomas Tuchel.

Erik ten Hag’s job is in trouble at Man United after their poor start to the season which has seen them drop to 14th position in the league.

The Red Devils have struggled to perform this season with the Premier League giants winning only three out of their first ten matches in all competitions this season.

Pressure has increased on Ten Hag and with every bad results, speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford increases more.

A latest report has suggested that Ten Hag only has two matches left to save his job at the club, the Premier League match against Brentford and the Europa League match against Fenerbahce.

Brown has claimed that both Man United and the England national team are going after the German manager.

“He seems to be everybody’s first choice at the moment,” he told Football Insider.

“Both Man United and England are lining him up to be their next manager.

“It’s certainly a possibility and I’ve heard Man United are lining him up as their top target if they do decide to sack Ten Hag.

“I think they’ll look to bring somebody in with winning experience at the top level so that they can come in and really make a difference.“

The Red Devils are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.

They have struggled to score goals and their defense has been shaky all season, even the addition of new players in the squad this summer has not helped their cause.

Thomas Tuchel has past experience in the Premier League

Tuchel has the experience of winning trophies, most recently with Chelsea when he guided them to the famous Champions League win against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ten Hag at Man United but the currently unemployed Tuchel is waiting in the wings.

England’s interest in the German manager is natural considering they have struggled to perform under Lee Carsley and they need a long term replacement of Gareth Southgate.

United and England could go head to head against each other to secure the services of the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund manager.

Along with Tuchel, Man United are also interested in Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.