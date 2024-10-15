Man United told Zinedine Zidane conditions to consider replacing Erik ten Hag

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane’s former France team-mate Emmanuel Petit has discussed the possibility of the legendary French figure to take the Manchester United job.

Pressure is increasing on Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford with his team failing to impress this season which has raised question marks over the future of the Dutch manager.

Man United are currently 14th in the Premier League and they are desperate to turnaround their disastrous season.

Among the managers to be linked with Old Trafford job, the latest name to be linked with the Premier League giants is Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

It seems like the Dutch manager is losing the support of the Man United players after a run of poor results in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Petit has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Zidane becoming the next Man United manager and what the former Real Madrid manager would need at Old Trafford to consider the job.

The former teammate of Zidane has claimed that the legendary manager, who has won two La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, would need assurances over transfers and his job if he decides to take charge of the Red Devils.

“I’m not sure that he speaks very good English as well. And communication is very important in the dressing room. Honestly, I know a little bit, Zizou [Zidane], and he needs to get guarantees if he wants to sign over there in Manchester United,” Petit told the Manchester Evening News.

“At the moment, the environment at Manchester United for years has not been good. The stability of the bench, the level of the players as well, the expectation of the club is not the same that it used to be. United is still a huge club, but not on the pitch anymore.

“And Zizou is very conscious and very careful about that, the quality of the players. At the moment, when you look at the team, I’m not convinced at all about the level of some players. If he takes the job at Manchester United, that means he’s got solutions.”

Zidane is one of the best managers in world football and at the moment, he is unemployed and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man United hierarchy could turn to him to solve the crisis at Old Trafford.

Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United?

He is widely respected in the world of football and his successful career as a player and as a manager would earn the respect of the players at the club.

Considered one of the best managers in Champions League history, the French manager could well be the man to revive Man United but they would have to give him some assurances according to his former teammate Petit.

With the Red Devils currently struggling under Ten Hag, several managers have been linked with the Old Trafford job but at the moment, the club is showing faith in the Dutch manager and giving him the opportunity to take the club out of crisis.