Report: Man United would have to sacrifice star player to make £60 million signing

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are keeping tabs on England and Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Palace star has caught the attention of some of the biggest Premier League clubs with his £60 million release clause seen as an attractive option for some teams in England.

The Red Devils are closely monitoring the England international who is known for his creativity and goal scoring attributes.

However, the report has mentioned that in order to make room for Eze in the team and the finances to make sense, Man United would have to let either Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes leave the club.

They have become the latest players linked with an exit from the club with Christian Eriksen being the other name who is most likely coming towards the end of his time at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is also being considered for sale by the Premier League giants and the transfer could take place as early as January.

Man United find Eze as an attractive option for the club due to his ability to play in a number of different positions.

The Palace star can play as an attacking midfielder as well as the left-side of the attack, making him ideal for the Red Devils who feel that the player can play in the positions currently occupied by Rashford and Fernandes.

Erik ten Hag’s team have been scouting the English midfielder, who scored 11 goals in the league last season and registered four assists in a highly successful season for the Eagles and contributed to their top half finish in the league.

Eberechi Eze would come at a huge cost for Manchester United

It would be a huge surprise to see Man United consider the sale of Rashford or Fernandes, two players who are their most prized assets and hugely important for the team and their future.

It is not a secret that the Red Devils are looking to bolster their attacking options and their interest in Eze could force them to make an unpopular decision of letting one of their star players leave the club.

Any move for Eze to join Man United depends on Ten Hag’s team selling one of their star players.

Oliver Glasner’s team have no intention of accepting any offer below the £60 million mark.

The Man United faithful would love to see Eze at Old Trafford but surely not at the cost of one of Rashford or Fernandes leaving the club.