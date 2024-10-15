Newcastle United update has emerged following talks with Alexander Isak

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, talks between Newcastle United and striker Alexander Isak have stalled.

This has allowed Chelsea and Arsenal to take notice of the situation after showing interest in the past in the services of the Sweden international striker.

Eddie Howe’s team have done well to agree a new contract with Anthony Gordon and they are hopeful that they will get it over the line.

However, Isak’s talks have stalled with the club in a major blow the the team and the manager.

Gordon was close to leaving the Magpies in the summer transfer window after Liverpool showed interest in signing him and even Newcastle United considered the transfer at one stage due to their troubles with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, they managed to raise funds with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in the end, keeping Gordon at the club.

With Isak, the story has been completely different. The prolific striker has lead the Newcastle attack exceptionally well and he is one of their most important players along with Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both looking to sign a new striker in the near future, are circling over Isak and showing interest in signing the player and that could well be the reason behind the striker taking his time to weigh his options before making a decision over his future.

Alexander Isak’s contract at Newcastle would have a release clause

As per the report, Newcastle’s new deal for Isak, which they are confident that the player will sign in the end, will include a release clause in excess of £100 million.

It would safeguard the interest of the Magpies to keep the player at the club and even if that clause is activated, they would be pocketing a handsome transfer fee for the attacker.

The striker has struggled this season with injury issues having scored only one goal but even in his absence, Howe’s team have played well this season.