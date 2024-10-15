Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed the meals he eats while at the club’s training ground are deducted from his salary.

Bamford has been with Leeds since his arrival from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018. During that time, he’s notched 60 goals and 22 assists in 191 games across all competitions.

The 31-year-old’s standout campaigns with the Whites are undoubtedly 2019/20 and 2020/21, scoring 16 goals in 45 appearances to earn promotion from the Championship in the former and netting 17 times in 38 Premier League outings during the latter.

More recently, Bamford has struggled to stay consistently fit and this season, he’s been limited to just 41 minutes of Championship action after falling down the pecking order in Daniel Farke’s squad.

Patrick Bamford reveals bizarre Leeds United salary deduction

Despite his numerous achievements at Elland Road, Bamford has bizarrely revealed that his meals while at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground don’t come free.

Instead, they are deducted from his salary in what appears to be a strange cost-cutting move from Leeds United.

“Two every day that we’re in,” Bamford told Joe Wilkinson on the My Mate’s A Footballer Podcast (via MOT Leeds News) about the meals he eats at training.

Wilkinson replied: “Two free meals a day, lovely.”

“No, we pay for them,” Bamford unexpectedly revealed, with Wilkinson simply replying: “What?”

Bamford then elaborated: “Yeah, it gets deducted from your salary, I’m going to say it’s £3.50 a day, this might be miles off.”

£3.50 per day is hardly anything for a player of Bamford’s standing to worry about.

Instead, the one-time England international will be preparing for Leeds United’s huge clash with Sheffield United this weekend, with their Yorkshire rivals currently occupying the second automatic promotion spot.

Elsewhere, Leeds are in the process of signing ex-West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate on a free transfer.

