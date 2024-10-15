Real Madrid have been working quietly on signing €150m Liverpool target

Xavi Simons and Florian Wirtz in action (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is a player every top club in Europe wants on their team and it is being reported that Real Madrid are working quietly in the background on trying to bring the 21-year-old to Spain.

Wirtz has been a sensation at Leverkusen ever since making his debut in 2020 but it was his 2023/24 campaign that caught the attention of the whole football world.

The attacking midfielder was crowned the Bundesliga’s Player of the Season for his contributions to Bayer Leverkusen winning their first league title and doing so undefeated. The German international produced 18 goals and 20 assists across 49 games in all competitions as Xabi Alonso’s men also went on to win the German Cup and reach the final of the Europa League.

Wirtz was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window but opted to stay in Germany, where he has a contract until 2027.

Liverpool were one of the clubs linked with a move for Wirtz, although the Liverpool Echo squashed these rumours in June.

There is a possibility of Wirtz moving during the summer of 2025 and it is believed that the Reds are still interested alongside Man City and Bayern Munich. However, reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid have been working quietly in the background on signing the midfielder, which is not good news for the other interested parties.

Real Madrid working on signing Liverpool target Florian Wirtz

The race for Wirtz will be a very interesting one during the summer as the Liverpool Echo’s report states that Leverkusen could seek €150m for the 21-year-old as they are in no rush to part ways with their biggest star.

A deal for the German talent is unlikely to cost that much once negotiations begin and according to Diario AS, Real Madrid have been quietly working in the background on signing the Bayer Leverkusen star, who they view as the long-term replacement of Luka Modric.

The midfielder would be yet another incredible signing for the Spanish giants who continue to build a superteam in Madrid.

The La Liga champions have also been linked to players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies and should they acquire all three, there could be no stopping them during the 2025/26 campaign.