Real Madrid are closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as they seek to bolster their defence, particularly following the long-term injury to vice-captain Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish giants are reportedly considering Frimpong for a potential move, either in the upcoming January transfer window or during the summer.

Carvajal has been sidelined with a serious knee injury, including ACL and LCL tears, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in need of a long-term replacement at right-back.

Although Lucas Vazquez is expected to cover the position temporarily, Madrid are keen to strengthen their defence to remain competitive in La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could become available on a free next summer as he nears the end of his contract.

They have also been linked with Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, with recent reports suggesting that they consider him an ideal fit to Madrid and a strong alternative to Trent.

Jeremie Frimpong: A key target for Real Madrid

And now, according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, Frimpong has emerged as one of the key candidates on the reigning European champions’ radar for a future transfer.

Plettenberg reports that the European giants are monitoring the situation of the Bundesliga man for a potential summer move.

The 23-year-old wing-back has impressed at Bayer Leverkusen and has reportedly caught the attention of Madrid’s scouting team. Frimpong, who has a release clause of approximately €40 million in his contract that runs until 2028, is considered a strong candidate to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti’s defence.

However, any potential move for Frimpong in the January window is unlikely, as the player reportedly has no plans to leave the German club mid-season. A summer transfer remains a more realistic scenario for both parties.

Frimpong’s pace, technical ability, and solid defensive performances have made him one of the standout right-backs in Europe, making him an ideal candidate to fill the gap left by Carvajal’s absence.

Real Madrid’s interest in Frimpong a boost for Liverpool

This latest update may come as a boost for Liverpool fans, who will hope that the Spanish giants turn their focus away from Trent Alexander-Arnold and go for the alternate options instead.

The situation regarding Trent is a strange one, with questions arising regarding how the club can allow the contract situation of one of their best players to come to a point where he could potentially agree a pre-agreement with a European club in a couple of months.

And what makes it even more worrying is that Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, are in the same boat as Trent. The trio’s contract ends in the coming summer and all three could leave on a free with the club yet to offer them new contracts.