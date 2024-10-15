Alan Shearer and Erik ten Hag (Photos by Catherine Ivill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been praised by pundit Alan Shearer for leaving Old Trafford this summer and reviving his career at Napoli.

The Scotland international has made a promising start to life in Serie A after previously spending his entire career at Man Utd, coming up through their academy before becoming a regular for their first-team.

McTominay wasn’t always an automatic starter for the Red Devils, though, and it perhaps makes sense that both he and the club felt it made sense for him to move on this summer, though Shearer feels it was clearly a good decision from the player.

The Newcastle United and England legend says McTominay can look at how he’s started at Napoli, and look back at all the problems going on at United, and back himself that he made the right decision to swap Manchester for Naples.

It can’t have been easy for the 27-year-old to leave the club he’d been at since 2002, but he seems to have taken the opportunity with both hands, and there certainly seems little reason for him to have stayed at this struggling United side.

Scott McTominay’s Napoli transfer decision praised by Alan Shearer

“It was a wise decision for Scott McTominay to move countries and experience something different, not only on a football pitch but in life as well,” Shearer told Betfair, as quoted by the Metro.

“I wonder what McTominay thinks, looking back at what Man United are doing this season – or rather what they are not doing in terms of performances on the pitch.

“Scott will look at himself and think he’s made the right decision because it looks as if the move to Napoli is going well for him.

“He’s already scored a couple of goals, he’s developing a good relationship with Romelu Lukaku, and it looks like he’s enjoying it so from his point of view, he’s clearly made the right decision to leave Manchester United.”