Sir Jim Ratcliffe cuts ties with big name as part of cost-cutting measures at Manchester United

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly informed Sir Alex Ferguson that he will not be kept on in his paid ambassador role beyond the end of this season.

This decision comes as Ratcliffe introduces a wide variety of cost-cutting measures at Man Utd, according to a report from The Athletic.

Although the Red Devils continue to spend big in the transfer market, bringing in marquee signings like Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte this summer, it seems they are looking to cut expenditure elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, legendary former United manager Ferguson is one of those, with the Scottish tactician having been kept on as an ambassador since his retirement as manager in 2013.

Why have Manchester United cut ties with Sir Alex Ferguson?

Still, Ferguson is not an official member of the United board, so it perhaps makes sense now to get his salary off their books and fully move on to a new era without the 82-year-old.

This could be a bit of a controversial move, however, as Ferguson is surely the greatest figure in United history and still regularly attends games, so surely has an important role to play behind the scenes.

On top of that, the report has explained how MUFC are also making cuts to thinks like expenses for directors and paid trips to events like the FA Cup final.

Ferguson is said to be saddened to see some old friends losing jobs during these cost-cutting measures taking place at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

It’s been a dire start to the season on the pitch for United as well, with Erik ten Hag’s side 14th in the Premier League table and playing a poor brand of football despite so much investment in new players in the last few years.