Contact made: Arsenal star promised key role if he completes transfer to top European club

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly been offered an important role at Barcelona after initial contacts between the Catalan giants and the Gunners ace.

Partey is set to be a free agent next summer and it remains to be seen if he’ll end up signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, or if he perhaps tries a new challenge for what could be the final few years of his career.

The Ghana international will be turning 32 in less than a year, and after the numerous injury problems he’s had at Arsenal, it wouldn’t be too surprising if they decided it wouldn’t be the wisest decision to keep him on for much longer.

According to Todo Fichajes, however, Partey has strong interest from Barcelona, who have supposedly contacted him and assured him that he’s an important part of their plans.

Thomas Partey transfer: Should he leave Arsenal for Barcelona?

It’s not often an elite name like Barca come calling, so it could be tricky for Partey to turn this interest down if it does indeed emerge into something really concrete in the weeks and months ahead.

It’s easy to imagine Partey being a useful squad player for Hansi Flick’s side, though at his age there seems no guarantee he’d start games on a regular basis, even if he probably would have during his peak years.

Todo Fichajes suggest Barca would be ready to give the 31-year-old a key role, so that might be enough to make the difference if Arsenal perhaps decide to look into bringing in a younger midfield player.

AFC recently signed Mikel Merino, while Declan Rice joined last year, but one imagines they will surely need to spend more money on that position with Partey coming towards the end of his contract, while another ageing player in Jorginho is in a similar position.