New England manager Thomas Tuchel. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as the next England manager but is reportedly set to take a huge pay cut.

The Three Lions have been looking for a new permanent boss to take charge following the departure of Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024.

In the meantime, Lee Carsley has been taking temporary charge, winning three of his four games in the dugout but falling to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Greece last week.

The FA are yet to formally announce Tuchel as the new man to take the dugout but several sources, including Fabrizio Romano, have already confirmed the news.

Thomas Tuchel takes huge pay cut for England job

Gareth Southgate is going to be a tough act to follow.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender guided England to a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990 in 2018, while also reaching the quarter-finals at Qatar 2022.

But it was at the Euros where Southgate truly thrived, leading the Three Lions to the final at Euro 2020 and 2024; the nation’s first major finals since the 1966 World Cup.

Although they lost both finals to Italy and Spain, respectively, they were a surefire indicator of the progress England made under Southgate; who also delivered a bronze medal at the 2018/19 Uefa Nations League Finals.

According to a report from i, Tuchel will be paid a similar salary to the £6m per year Southgate earned by the end of his England tenure, which was a huge increase on the £1.6m per year he pocketed when he first took the job in 2016.

But for Tuchel, his new salary is a massive pay cut to the £10m per year he earned while in charge of Chelsea between January 2021 and September 2022.

According to Sky Sports, Tuchel also earned €9m (£7.5m) per season at Bayern Munich.

i’s report states that the FA were hesitant to pay their next manager any more than that due to their responsibilities to fund grassroots football.

Carsley is set to see out England’s Uefa Nations League campaign, with two fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland to come next month.

Tuchel will then finally take to the Wembley dugout with a clear remit of building a World Cup-winning team in 2026.