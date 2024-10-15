FA begin talks with world-class candidate over England job following Pep Guardiola news

Pep Guardiola was a dream candidate for England (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The FA have made a move to appoint a permanent manager for the England national team with the organisation in talks with representatives of Thomas Tuchel over the role.

The German coach is now believed to be in pole position to become the next manager of the Three Lions ahead of candidates such as Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

Sky Sports reports that the FA have accelerated their search for a successor to Gareth Southgate in recent days after England’s Nations League defeat to Greece last Thursday.

Following Southgate’s exit after the final of Euro 2024, Lee Carsley has been overseeing the English national team and his time is set to end upon the conclusion of their UEFA Nations League campaign in November.

The FA’s technical director, John McDermott, is believed to want a coach with a proven track record of winning trophies placed into the role and that is exactly what he will get with Tuchel, who has won league titles with both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea.

The former Blues boss now looks on course to take over the Three Lions ahead of the 2026 World Cup and Sky Sports states that the 51-year-old could quickly be confirmed if negotiations progress well – though much of the detail about his contract has yet to be agreed.

Thomas Tuchel talks could have been prompted by Pep Guardiola news

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season and has also been linked with the manager’s job at Man United.

Despite the threat of the Manchester club approaching the German coach, the FA may have made their move for the world-class coach following the news that Pep Guardiola could sign an extension with Man City until 2026.

The Spanish coach was believed to be a dream candidate for the FA, however, it was reported by The Times that the Man City boss is likely to remain at the Etihad Stadium for another season.

The appointment of Tuchel is one that will excite England fans and the German coach has plenty of talented players to work with in order to achieve their goals.